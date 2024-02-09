State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,080 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $40,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $107.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $145.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

