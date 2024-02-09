Burney Co. Sells 1,381 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

