L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

