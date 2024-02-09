AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 31,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,483. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.