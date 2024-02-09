Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 141,446 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $108,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.07. 86,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

