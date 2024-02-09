State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

