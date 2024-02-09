UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994,082 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.86% of UDR worth $100,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 484,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,300. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

