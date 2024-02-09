Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,408 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $79,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 94,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 518,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

