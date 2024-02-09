Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,792 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.