Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $121.22 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 123.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $121,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

EXR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.83. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

