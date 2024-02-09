State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,143 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.73 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.