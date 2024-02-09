KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.43% of KE worth $83,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KE by 13.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in KE by 13.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 742,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,940. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.