Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 160,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,376. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

