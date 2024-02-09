Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $1,271.34. The company had a trading volume of 443,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $595.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $961.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

