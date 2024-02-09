Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $93,682,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Ares Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. 73,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,811. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.42.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

