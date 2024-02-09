Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Acquires A$60,000.00 in Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($38,961.04).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trek Metals alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 55,930 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,796.50 ($1,815.91).

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 780,743 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$39,037.15 ($25,348.80).

Trek Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 31.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trek Metals Company Profile

Trek Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, caesium, tantalum, manganese, nickel-copper sulphide, zinc, lead, silver, gold, sediment-hosted base metals, and iron ore deposits. It holds interests in the Tambourah Lithium project that comprises two exploration licenses located to the south-east of Pilgangoora lithium mine site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Hendeka Manganese project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Pincunah project, which includes the Valley of the Gossans prospect located to the south of Port Hedland and west of the Sulphur Springs; and Jimblebar nickel-copper project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trek Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.