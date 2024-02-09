Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 349.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 262.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter.

JUST stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $71.26. 5,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

