Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.9 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

