Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 3.99% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $153,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 175,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

