Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 314,510 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 314,510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $138,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.17. 326,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,065. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

