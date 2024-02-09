CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSG Systems International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.