Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $104.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 153,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,333. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

