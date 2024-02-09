Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

LSPD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,474. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,578,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

