Susquehanna Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

Pinterest Trading Down 10.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PINS stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,803,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,288. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

