Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.
LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
