Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 584,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,745. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

