TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Lowered to $15.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 284,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.54. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,009,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

