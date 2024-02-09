Wells Fargo & Company Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,139.07, a PEG ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,304 shares of company stock valued at $101,237,869. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.