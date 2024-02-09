Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $86.59. 97,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,543. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

