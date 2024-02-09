Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 503,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,463. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.