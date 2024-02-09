State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,559 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

