Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $140.82 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

