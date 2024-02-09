Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,128,000 after acquiring an additional 115,006 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.