Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,288 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

