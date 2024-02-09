State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,321 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $230.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,094 shares of company stock valued at $105,579,815. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.