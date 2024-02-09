AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

AZO opened at $2,721.05 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,664.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,584.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

