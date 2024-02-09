Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,831 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after buying an additional 293,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,435,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 167,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,220,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.