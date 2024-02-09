Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $546.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.09.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

