Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

