NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.85. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

