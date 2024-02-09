Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

