The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 11.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.