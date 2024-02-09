Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.