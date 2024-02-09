Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

