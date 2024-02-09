Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BioNTech worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

