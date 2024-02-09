Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 9,715 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

