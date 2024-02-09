Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,117 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

