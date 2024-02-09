Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

