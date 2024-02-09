Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $307.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

