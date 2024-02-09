HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Otis Worldwide worth $68,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

