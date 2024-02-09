Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.